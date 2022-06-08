e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Mandy J. Fields Sells 16,686 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $428,830.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ELF traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,351. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.90. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after buying an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 231.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 78,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 46,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

