Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,046. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10,808.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 872,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 864,282 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

