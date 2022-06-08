Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.76% of Emerson Electric worth $421,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.42.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.24. 48,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,549. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

