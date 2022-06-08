Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.42.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.24. The stock had a trading volume of 48,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,549. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.52. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.