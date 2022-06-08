Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENVX. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Enovix stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 35,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,880. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.90. Enovix has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $39.48.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,680,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

