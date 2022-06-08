Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Trading Up 22.2%

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating) shares were up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 158,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 162,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 824.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.
About Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG)
