Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Trading Up 22.2%

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating) shares were up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 158,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 162,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 824.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG)

Entourage Health Corp. cultivates, processes, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis products for medical and adult-use in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and Mary's Medicinals Canada brand names.

