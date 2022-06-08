Equalizer (EQZ) Price Reaches $0.0426 on Exchanges

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $13,326.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Equalizer has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00234734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00429267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

