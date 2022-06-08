Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ambarella, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ambarella in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMBA has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Ambarella stock opened at $84.69 on Monday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $65.60 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.63 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $4,278,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,482 shares of company stock worth $14,415,929. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

