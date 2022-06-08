Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.06 on June 23rd

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Euro Tech has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CLWT opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,581 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.91% of Euro Tech worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

