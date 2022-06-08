Everex (EVX) Price Down 7.1% This Week

Everex (EVX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Everex has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $260,937.00 and approximately $6,797.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,254.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

