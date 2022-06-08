Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,600,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up 5.6% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $289,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 757.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 71,701 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,348 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $126,566,000 after buying an additional 322,812 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its position in Expedia Group by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,669. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.88. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.76 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.60.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at $51,974,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.