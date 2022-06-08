Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Shares of EXPD opened at $109.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day moving average is $112.18. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

