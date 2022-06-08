Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $13.39

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $14.20. Exscientia shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 1,718 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Exscientia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at $258,591,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $112,273,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $42,131,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 12.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,860,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 212,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $31,400,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.