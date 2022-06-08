Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Fanhua stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.63. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). Fanhua had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 2,798.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fanhua by 1,496.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

