Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shares rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 445,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,321,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Farfetch from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar lowered the price target on Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) to $14.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Farfetch by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.