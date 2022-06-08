Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Farmers National Banc has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $533.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.57 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,440.00 per share, with a total value of $2,073,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,222,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $286,717.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,257 in the last 90 days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

