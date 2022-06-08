Fei Protocol (FEI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $426.10 Million

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00230311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.99 or 0.00430309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029811 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

