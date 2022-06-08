Financial Analysis: Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) vs. MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 8.50% 81.68% 5.74% MarketWise -53.09% N/A -76.33%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Citrix Systems and MarketWise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 4 3 1 0 1.63 MarketWise 0 3 4 0 2.57

Citrix Systems presently has a consensus price target of $94.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.96%. MarketWise has a consensus price target of $8.64, suggesting a potential upside of 212.02%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Citrix Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketWise has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citrix Systems and MarketWise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $3.22 billion 3.88 $307.50 million $2.19 45.09 MarketWise $549.18 million 1.61 -$1.01 billion N/A N/A

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MarketWise.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats MarketWise on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citrix Systems (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps. It also provides Citrix ADC that offers application delivery controller, on-premise, in-cloud, and SaaS deployment option solutions. In addition, the company provides customer services, hardware maintenance, consulting, and product training and certification services. The company serves healthcare, financial services, technology, manufacturing, consumer, and government agencies. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Citrix Systems, Inc. in March 2009. Citrix Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About MarketWise (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

