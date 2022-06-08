Financial Comparison: CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) and Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC)

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) and Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CuriosityStream and Sports Ventures Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CuriosityStream -44.04% -24.66% -18.26% Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A -135.79% -2.53%

20.4% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CuriosityStream has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sports Ventures Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CuriosityStream and Sports Ventures Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CuriosityStream 1 1 4 0 2.50 Sports Ventures Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

CuriosityStream currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 411.36%. Given CuriosityStream’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CuriosityStream is more favorable than Sports Ventures Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CuriosityStream and Sports Ventures Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CuriosityStream $71.26 million 1.30 -$37.63 million ($0.85) -2.07 Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A $4.94 million N/A N/A

Sports Ventures Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CuriosityStream.

Summary

CuriosityStream beats Sports Ventures Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales. It offers streaming content through devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, computers, streaming media players, game consoles, and mobile devices. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 23 million total paying subscribers, including direct subscribers, partner direct subscribers, and bundled MVPD subscribers. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

