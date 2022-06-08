Financial Survey: WM Technology (MAPS) & The Competition

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) is one of 409 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare WM Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get WM Technology alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WM Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM Technology 0 0 7 0 3.00 WM Technology Competitors 2941 13934 25184 695 2.55

WM Technology currently has a consensus price target of $13.74, indicating a potential upside of 137.23%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 51.80%. Given WM Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WM Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WM Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WM Technology $193.15 million $60.38 million 30.37 WM Technology Competitors $1.73 billion $271.85 million -45,584.79

WM Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than WM Technology. WM Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of WM Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

WM Technology has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology’s competitors have a beta of 3.18, indicating that their average stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WM Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM Technology 22.20% -133.55% -26.78% WM Technology Competitors -30.78% -64.10% -7.98%

Summary

WM Technology competitors beat WM Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization. It also provides WM Business suite of monthly subscription-based software solutions, including WM Orders, WM Dispatch, WM Store, WM Dashboard, integrations, and API platform, as well as access to its WM Retail and WM Exchange products. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions; Sprout, a customer relationship management solution; and Cannveya, a delivery and logistics software solution. WM Technology, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.