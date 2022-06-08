First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Shares Down 1.2%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNLIF. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Get First National Financial alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.