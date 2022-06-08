First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,940,000 after acquiring an additional 112,607 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $927,000.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

