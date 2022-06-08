Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.58 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.85-$5.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.65.

Shares of FIVE traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $135.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,673. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.04.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

