Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.47 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.85-$5.24 EPS.

Shares of FIVE traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.37. 2,522,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,673. Five Below has a 52 week low of $110.83 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 114.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $21,459,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $19,983,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $18,553,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

