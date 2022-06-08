Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.47 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.85-$5.24 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FIVE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.65.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.37. 2,522,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,673. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.04. Five Below has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Five Below by 108.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

