Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.67

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 159540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $182.22 million for the quarter.

In other Five Point news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $67,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,913 shares of company stock worth $778,365. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 1st quarter worth about $4,284,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter worth about $2,350,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter worth about $1,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Five Point by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 218,347 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Five Point by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 191,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 151,420 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

