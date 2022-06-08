Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Leena Mansharamani Sells 924 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $92,649.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,404.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FIVN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.32. The company had a trading volume of 665,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 0.51. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 44.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,299,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Five9 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,569,000 after buying an additional 208,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 6,965.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.90.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

