Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 8,333 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $835,133.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,586.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,712 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $171,371.20.

On Thursday, May 19th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $180,180.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $1,087,400.00.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $101.32. The company had a trading volume of 665,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,363. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 0.51. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

