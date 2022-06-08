Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s previous close.

FND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.46.

Shares of FND stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.20. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,060,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after buying an additional 238,848 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

