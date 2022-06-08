ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.45–$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.92 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.
FORG stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ForgeRock by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 46,128 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.
About ForgeRock (Get Rating)
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
