Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,850,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fortive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 4.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average is $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

