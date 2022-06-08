Frax Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Frax has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and $40.99 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00236328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.00 or 0.00430211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029841 BTC.

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,493,193,622 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

