G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

GIII has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of GIII opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

