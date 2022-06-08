G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24 billion-$3.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.23-4.33 EPS.

Shares of GIII stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,475. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $35.39.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIII. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

