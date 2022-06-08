GamyFi Platform (GFX) Reaches Market Cap of $66,227.62

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0803 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $66,227.62 and approximately $165,878.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00230311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.99 or 0.00430309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029811 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

