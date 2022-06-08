Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $14.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.40 million and the highest is $14.49 million. Genasys posted sales of $12.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $54.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.55 million to $55.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $66.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Genasys had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Genasys by 125.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genasys by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genasys by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. 96,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,958. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

