GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 98,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,001. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26.

Get GitLab alerts:

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in GitLab by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTLB. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

GitLab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.