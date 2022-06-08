GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.3388235 EPS for the current year.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

