GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Jun 8th, 2022

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLGGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.3388235 EPS for the current year.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

