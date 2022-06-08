Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 118,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

