Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.49% of Globus Medical worth $36,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,817,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,356,000 after acquiring an additional 275,596 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 192,550 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $12,918,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 180,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 143,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $3,347,295. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

Shares of GMED opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.