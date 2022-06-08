Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $547.59 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on GVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $248,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,271.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 11.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GVA stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.80. 1,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53. Granite Construction has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

