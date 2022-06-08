Graviocoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.54 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $1,498.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00017616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00204668 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

