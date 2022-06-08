GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Up 0.8%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.00. 33,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 68,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GHG. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on GreenTree Hospitality Group from $13.50 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $412.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

GreenTree Hospitality Group ( NYSE:GHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 17.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,099,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

