Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. Greif also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.75 EPS.

GEF traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.91. 192,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.83.

In related news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $636,253.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 326.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Greif by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

