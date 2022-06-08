Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $164.73

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 164.73 ($2.06) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.88). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 152.92 ($1.92), with a volume of 39,056 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.13 million and a P/E ratio of -115.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 164.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Gresham Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

