Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Leonard Livschitz Sells 78,897 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,480,896.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,669,520.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. 399,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.15 and a beta of 1.02. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $42.81.
Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.
Grid Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.
