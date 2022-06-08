Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Leonard Livschitz Sells 78,897 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,480,896.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,669,520.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. 399,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.15 and a beta of 1.02. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

