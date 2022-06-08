Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for approximately 4.4% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $259,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,088,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,034,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $147,617.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,940. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.81. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

