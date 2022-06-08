GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stake Lowered by Steamboat Capital Partners LLC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 731.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GXO opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

