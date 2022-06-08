Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

Several research firms recently commented on HALO. StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $48.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.42.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 728,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 166,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.