HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,440.02

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,440.02 ($30.58) and traded as low as GBX 2,295 ($28.76). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,295 ($28.76), with a volume of 69,227 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,427.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,594.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 171.23. The company has a current ratio of 85.65, a quick ratio of 85.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

